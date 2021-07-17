PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a day of brutal heat and humidity with heat index values in the low 100’s, a steamy and stormy Saturday evening is in progress. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the area, and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the area until 11 p.m.

There is also a flash flood watch for much of the area until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Downed tree reports are filtering in as thunderstorms continue to both develop and spread across the region. Several localized power outages have been reported as well, and this will likely increase in number.

Flash flooding is of high concern with rainfall rates of 3-plus inches per hour possible.

Flash Flooding Warnings are in effect for much of Bucks County, including for the Croydon, Bristol area that experienced the devasting flooding this past week.

The severe threat ends by midnight. Continued rain activity is possible through 3 a.m.

Sunday promises to be a much quieter and much more comfortable day.

It’ll start muggy but humidity levels will slowly and gradually decrease throughout the day. Low temperatures Sunday night will fall into the 60’s in Philly for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Monday looks like a nice day with relatively comfortable humidity and just a slight storm chance.

Wednesday looks to be the most active day of the week as a cold front drops into the area. A flash flooding threat is not​ expected for Wednesday.

The frontal passage will open the door to much drier air with dewpoints, potentially falling into the very welcomed 50’s on Thursday.

The end of the workweek looks dry and quiet.

SATURDAY — Severe Thunderstorms, Flash Flooding Threat, then Ending. Low 73.

SUNDAY — Sun and Clouds, Spotty Shower. Decreasing Humidity. High 84.

MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. Isolated PM T-Shower. High 86.

TUESDAY — Mostly Sunny, Stray Evening T-Shower. High 89.

WEDNESDAY — Showers and Thunderstorms Likely. High 88.