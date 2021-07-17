PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elected officials, the Philadelphia Police Department and community leaders joined forces Saturday to hold gun buybacks at two locations in the city. The buyback events were held at Mount Enon Baptist Church in North Philadelphia and Upper Room Baptist Church in Stenton.
The churches opened their doors for anyone to drop off a gun with no questions asked.READ MORE: Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Double Shooting In Strawberry Mansion
Officials gave out $100 ShopRite gift cards to anyone who turned in a weapon.WATCH: 12-Year-Old Boy Catches Shark Fishing At North Wildwood Beach
Leaders say that each gun off the street makes a difference.
“Understand that even if it’s just one gun off of the streets, that gun could have been a gun used to kill somebody,” Rev. Edmund Sherrill said.
A total of 105 guns were collected at both locations on Saturday.MORE NEWS: 'If It Ain't Broke, Why Fix It?': Community Members Pushing Back Against Philadelphia's Plans To Demolish Carousel House
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.