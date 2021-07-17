PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday as the area enters its fourth heatwave since the beginning of June. A flash flood watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon until 2 a.m. Sunday due to the risk of storms.
There will be dangerous heat once again Saturday with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index feels-like over 100. The high will be 96.
Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. Some of these storms could turn severe with wind and flooding the primary threats.
Torrential downpours are expected with any storms and localized flooding is possible during the evening.
Scattered showers remain on Sunday, but it will also be a cooler and less humid day in the mid 80’s following the passing of the front. The high will be 87.