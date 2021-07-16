PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a violent start to the weekend in Philadelphia. Police say one man is dead and seven others, including a 14-year-old girl, were shot in two separate shootings Friday night.

One man was killed and four others, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened on the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a man in his late 20s or early 30s was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the teenage girl suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and is in stable condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and twice in the abdomen and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Two others — a 38-year-old man, a 33-year-old man — are in stable condition after being shot.

No arrests have been made.

A 40-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section. Police said it happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of East Ontario Street.

Police said the woman was shot three times in her chest and once in her left leg. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Investigators said a 54-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were also shot in the incident. Both were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

This comes after the city surpassed 300 homicides in 2021. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also released a statement Friday on the city’s homicides.

"Early this morning, the city surpassed 300 homicides. The brazenness with which these assaults are carried out is appalling" said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. The lack of regard for human life is affecting innocent bystanders and our children are being caught in the crossfire." "The Philadelphia Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors of Philadelphia. So far this year, we have taken almost as many guns off of the streets than we did in all of 2020. Our officers remain laser-focused on enforcing the law while deterring crime, and as I have spoken about previously, we continue to partner with local, state, and federal law enforcement to improve our operations and have access to technology that can help the PPD curb violence more effectively." "Again, I cannot understate the importance of the police and the community coming together and acting as partners. Social problems require a unified response. It is through collaboration that we will be able to effect long-term and sustainable change."

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.