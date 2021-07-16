NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County police officer who was placed on leave in May after being arrested for possessing child pornography is facing additional charges. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Friday 47-year-old Matthew Reiss is now facing 1,700 felony counts of possessing child pornography.

Reiss, a police officer in Hilltown Township in Bucks County, was arrested on multiple child pornography charges in May.

The Montgomery County DA’s Office said authorities were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 16 about two child pornography images uploaded to a Google email account belonging to a resident in Palm, Upper Hanover Township. Authorities said the cellphone number associated with the Gmail account belonged to Reiss.

According to authorities, detectives executed a search warrant on Google regarding the account and found 660 images, including 10 images featuring children under the age of 13 in sexual poses and being sexually assaulted. Officials said chats were also provided to detectives via the search warrant, and in one of the chats, Reiss allegedly said he worked for a “local government entity.”

The Montgomery County DA’s Office said Friday the investigators found additional child pornography images after executing a warrant, which led to the additional charges.

After being arraigned on the new charges Thursday, Reiss posted $10,000 bail and was released.

Reiss’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Maureen Coggins.