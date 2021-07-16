PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section. Police said it happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of East Ontario Street.

Police said the woman was shot three times in her chest and once in her left leg. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Investigators said a 54-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were also shot in the incident. Both were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

This comes after the city surpassed 300 homicides in 2021. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also released a statement Friday on the city’s homicides.

“Early this morning, the city surpassed 300 homicides. The brazenness with which these assaults are carried out is appalling” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. The lack of regard for human life is affecting innocent bystanders and our children are being caught in the crossfire.” “The Philadelphia Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors of Philadelphia. So far this year, we have taken almost as many guns off of the streets than we did in all of 2020. Our officers remain laser-focused on enforcing the law while deterring crime, and as I have spoken about previously, we continue to partner with local, state, and federal law enforcement to improve our operations and have access to technology that can help the PPD curb violence more effectively.” “Again, I cannot understate the importance of the police and the community coming together and acting as partners. Social problems require a unified response. It is through collaboration that we will be able to effect long-term and sustainable change.” MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Surpasses 300 Homicides So Far In 2021 As City On Pace For Record

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.