By CBS3 Staff
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A teacher’s aide in Bucks County is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Prosecutors say Jennilynne Derolf sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy.

Police started investigating this week after getting a tip from the boy’s grandmother.

Derolf is a teacher’s aide at Valley Day School in Falls Township.

We’re reaching out to the school for a response to the charges.