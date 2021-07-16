FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A teacher’s aide in Bucks County is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Prosecutors say Jennilynne Derolf sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy.Bucks County Police Officer Matthew Reiss Facing Additional Child Pornography Charges
Police started investigating this week after getting a tip from the boy's grandmother.
Derolf is a teacher's aide at Valley Day School in Falls Township.
We’re reaching out to the school for a response to the charges.