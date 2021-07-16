BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) – Gov. Tom Wolf will be spending his Friday afternoon in the Philadelphia region. He will get a look at the damage left behind, by Monday’s devastating flooding in Bucks County. This as the cleanup continues in some of the hardest-hit areas.
Wolf will be in Bristol to talk about CHIRP funding, that's the state's COVID recovery program for restaurants.
He’ll then survey damage caused by Monday’s flood in Bristol and Andalusia.
There's been severe damage to homes and vehicles all across Bucks County and Northeast Philly.
Bucks County commissioners signed a declaration of disaster emergency on Thursday, while state Representative Martina White penned a letter to Gov. Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney, asking for an emergency declaration in Northeast Philly.
Hundreds of families have turned to the Red Cross and Office of Emergency Management for assistance.
Meanwhile, residents and officials are hoping Wolf will have more answers on when – and if – badly needed storm relief funds will be on the way.