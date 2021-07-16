ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say Atlantic City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed was assaulted Thursday night. Police say officers responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Florida and Atlantic Avenues around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
Responding officers found the 47-year-old councilman, who was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Morshed represents Atlantic City's 4th Ward.
There is no word on what led to the assault or on any potential suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.