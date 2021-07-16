2 People Shot While Sitting In Car In Logan, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. It happened on the 1200 block of Wingohocking Street.
Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot in the side as she was sitting in the driver's seat of a car, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officers say while they were investigating, a 24-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
He told police he was in the car with the woman when they were both shot.
Both victims are in stable condition.
Both victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.