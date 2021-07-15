VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Three men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in Vineland, New Jersey. Jasayde Holder was killed in a drive-by shooting at a home on West Earl Drive on July 4.Philadelphia School District Preparing For Students To Return To Classrooms Full-Time
Officials describe the incident as a drive-by shooting. Neighbors and friends of the family tell Eyewitness News the little girl was at a Fourth of July gathering at her grandmother’s house. It’s not clear who the intended target may have been.
On Thursday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests of Xavier Bogan, William Harris, and Karonjah Witt.
Officials say the three men are also charged in connection to another shooting that happened on the same day in Vineland.
Jasayde, described by her family as creative, a young girl who loved music and riding her bike, was heading into fifth grade at Dane Barse Elementary School.