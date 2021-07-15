ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic City woman is dead after authorities say she was hit while helping someone else on the side of the road. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened around 9:48 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 30 near mile marker 55.
According to investigators, 57-year-old Teresa Callaway stopped to help a woman who crashed her Jeep in the left lane. Callaway was one of multiple vehicles that stopped to help.
Authorities say a Toyota Camry, driven by a 19-year-old, "approached the crash and lost control of her vehicle." Those helping ran before the sedan crashed into the Jeep, hitting Callaway.
The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.