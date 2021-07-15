PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Strawberry Mansion. Police say they found out about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after two victims were dropped off separately at Temple University Hospital.
A 20-year-old man told police he was shot in the stomach on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street next to a gas station and mini-market.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment? 2 People Killed In Quadruple Shooting In Claymont, Delaware
He is now in critical condition.
A second man is in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Man Shot Aboard Crowded SEPTA Bus In Center City, Philadelphia Police Say
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.