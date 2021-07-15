CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Strawberry Mansion. Police say they found out about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after two victims were dropped off separately at Temple University Hospital.

A 20-year-old man told police he was shot in the stomach on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street next to a gas station and mini-market.

2 Men Injured Following Shooting In Strawberry Mansion

He is now in critical condition.

A second man is in stable condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.