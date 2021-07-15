PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man will face DUI charges after hitting a 12-year-old on a bike. It happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia.
Officers say the man tried to pass a car in front of him. When he hit the young boy, whose bike then got caught under the car, police say the many drove off.
The 12-year-old had multiple leg injuries but is in stable condition.
Police say the driver was eventually brought to a hospital after an assault and was arrested.