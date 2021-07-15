PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is preparing for a safe return to in-person learning. Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. and Chief Operating Officer Reggie McNeil will provide an update on how the district is preparing for a healthy and safe return to in-person learning, including information on the addition of air and surface purifiers for use in all school buildings.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. to Hold Press Briefing
- When: Thursday, July 15, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
