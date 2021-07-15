ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Michael Jordan continues to make waves at a fishing competition down the shore. People from the Quest for the Ring tournament sent Eyewitness News a picture of Jordan in Atlantic City.
Jordan was also spotted on a huge boat.
He caught and released two white marlins earlier this week.
“It was cool, really cool seeing him. He’s a childhood idol for me anyway. Everybody was pumped when he brought in that fish,” Ezra Kuskin said.
When I was 14 I held the record for the largest White Marlin caught off Jersey coast. Someone broke the record when I was 17. I remember my dad breaking the news to me…. that record still stands today. WOW did my arms hurt for what seemed like weeks. We did taxiderm the fish https://t.co/P3mN20o4ii
Fans are thrilled to see Jordan.
Jordan also made the rounds in Margate earlier this week.
The fishing tournament ends Friday.