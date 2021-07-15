CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Michael Jordan continues to make waves at a fishing competition down the shore. People from the Quest for the Ring tournament sent Eyewitness News a picture of Jordan in Atlantic City.

Jordan was also spotted on a huge boat.

He caught and released two white marlins earlier this week.

“It was cool, really cool seeing him. He’s a childhood idol for me anyway. Everybody was pumped when he brought in that fish,” Ezra Kuskin said.

Fans are thrilled to see Jordan.

Jordan also made the rounds in Margate earlier this week.

The fishing tournament ends Friday.