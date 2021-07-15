PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you know someone who loves tacos? Well, we might have found the perfect job for them.
Spice maker McCormick is searching to fill a special position — the Director of Taco Relations.
The person will taste and develop new recipes, discover new taco trends, manage social media content and help plan taco-themed celebrations.
The four-month gig pays $25,000 a month.
For more information, click here.