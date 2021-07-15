CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, McCormick, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you know someone who loves tacos? Well, we might have found the perfect job for them.

Spice maker McCormick is searching to fill a special position — the Director of Taco Relations.

READ MORE: Philadelphia School District Preparing For Students To Return To Classrooms Full-Time

The person will taste and develop new recipes, discover new taco trends, manage social media content and help plan taco-themed celebrations.

READ MORE: Man Shot Aboard Crowded SEPTA Bus In Center City, Philadelphia Police Say

The four-month gig pays $25,000 a month.

MORE NEWS: Parents In Pennsylvania Must Decide If Their Child Will Repeat School Year By Thursday

For more information, click here.