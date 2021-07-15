PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for a man after they say he burglarized a home and shot at two people. The incident happened on July 8 in the 1800 block of East Letterly Street.
The department says a woman woke up around 3:30 a.m. to her dogs barking. She woke up her husband after hearing a noise on the first floor.
When the man went downstairs to investigate, the suspect was already gone. The two ran outside and found the suspect near the 1800 block of E. Hagert Street. As they tried to confront him, the suspect fired a shot at the couple.
Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS (8477).