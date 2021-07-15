PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is decision day for parents in Pennsylvania who may want their child to repeat a grade. Pennsylvania officials are giving parents the option for their child to repeat their previous grade after the pandemic abruptly forced students across the state into virtual learning.
But, the decision must be made by Thursday, July 15.
The option to repeat a grade was given under the new Pennsylvania law, Act 66 recently signed by Governor Tom Wolf.
The intent is to allow students to make up for any educational opportunities lost because of the pandemic, and remote learning.
For more information on Pennsylvania Law, Act 66, and its deadline, click here.