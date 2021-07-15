PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot outside of a Chickie’s and Pete’s restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Mulberry and Robbins Streets, outside of the Wissinoming restaurant, around 8 p.m.Man Burglarized East Kensington Home, Shot At Homeowners, Philadelphia Police Say
Police say the 23-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.