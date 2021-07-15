BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Families in Bucks County expressed their gratitude Thursday as they gathered in northeast Philadelphia to receive supplies from the Office of Emergency Management. It’s a bright spot in what has been a bleak few days – with limited answers.

The American Red Cross set up in Bensalem shortly after the storm; Thursday was their last day in the town, but they continue to offer a 24/7 hotline for those who are still struggling.

That struggle is felt for multiple families in the area.

“My mom said it’s okay to cry. I said, ‘I’m not supposed to be,'” Tara Marie Ambers told CBS3’s Alecia Reid, talking about the stress of the flooding inside her Levittown home.

DISTURBING video of a woman’s basement in NE Philly after Monday’s rainstorm. OEM set up a temporary site at Chalfont Drive & Deerpath Lane to help neighbors dealing with some of the same issues ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/8O8hxWdK1j — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) July 15, 2021

Ambers went to the Red Cross in search of help, but the damage inside her home is already done.

“Just dumping in the buckets as quickly as we can and the water just kept coming,” she said.

On Thursday, the Buck County Commissioners declared an emergency for the communities impacted by Monday’s flooding. However, some don’t believe that’s enough.

State Rep Martina White (R) appeared at the emergency management office, advocating for a state of emergency declaration from Governor Tom Wolf. That would ensure these families get funds even if their insurance doesn’t cover flooding damage.

“If there’s anything he can do to help us get those federal FEMA dollars, to meet that threshold – and this is what they’re doing,” Rep. White told Eyewitness News. “They’re assessing the area to see if we can meet this threshold and get the resources to help those families.”

Agencies are urging residents across the area to report their damages so officials have an idea on the scope of the disaster.