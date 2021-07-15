CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — With Shark Week taking the nation by storm, some exciting news may get fans to wet their beaks even more: Breton has started to move North! Breton, the 13-foot long, 1,473lb male, is currently continuing his journey just outside of Cape May, New Jersey.
Breton was first tagged on Sept. 20, 2020, at Scatarie Island, Nova Scotia.
The latest Z-Ping came on July 14 when Breton broke the water surface allowing OCEARCH to further track his movements as Breton heads North.
Breton has officially started his move North! This 13ft, 1,437lb male white shark is currently off of Cape May, NJ.
Breton was OCEARCH’s first shark tagged during their expedition in Nova Scotia in 2020.
Breton’s name comes from Cape Breton given as a namesake to represent the people of Cape Breton as decided by partner SeaWorld.
Breton is now the fifth shark OCEARCH has tagged at Scatarie Island after two years of working in the area.
For more on OCEARCH and Breton’s journey, click here.