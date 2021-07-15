LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – After a year full of uncertainty, a Mediterranean staple in Spring House thanks to its faithful customers for keeping their business going.
Founded on friendship, Arpeggio is the brainchild of Hamdy and Mary, who met in Baltimore; he owned a restaurant, and she was a classical musician turned regular customer. The restaurant has been a community staple since 1993.
The pandemic forced the restaurant staff to adapt, and Mary says their regular customers kept them afloat during some very tough times.
"This has really been a really difficult year, and it almost brings me to tears to think of how supportive our guests, our long-term guests have been," Mary said.
