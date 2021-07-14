PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting in West Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section. Police said it happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Olive Street.
Authorities said a 15-year-old boy was shot once in his right leg.
A 13-year-old boy was shot once in his right foot, police said.
Both teen victims were rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.
Investigators said no arrests have been made at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.