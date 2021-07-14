VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Three people were badly injured in a two-car crash accident in Voorhees Township. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Haddonfield-Berlin Road.Broad Street Run Set To Return To Philadelphia This Fall
The cars had rolled over following the collision.
First responders had to remove at least one person who was trapped.
Two victims from the car crash were taken to the trauma unit. No word on their conditions.
No one in the other car suffered any injuries.