PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heartbreak at a local high school. A 16-year-old West Catholic Prep High School football player collapsed at a scrimmage game and died.
His grieving family identified that student as 16-year-old Ivan Hicks. He was an incoming junior at West Catholic Prep High School.READ MORE: Edward Mathews, Man In Mt. Laurel Racist Rant, Ordered To Remain Behind Bars; Judge Cites Recent Actions, Criminal Past
Ivan’s family provided Eyewitness News with a photo of him. He was a 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman.
Authorities say he was at a scrimmage in Coatesville Tuesday night when he stopped for a water break and collapsed. He was then rushed to Brandywine Hospital where he died.READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Inside Look At SEPTA's Multi-Million Infrastructure Repairs Being Done In City's Trolley Tunnel
“There was no sign of external injury in this tragic, unexpected death. We will be looking closely at possible cardiac causes, given what is known about sudden death in young athletes, but it’s too early to draw any conclusions,” Chester County coroner Dr. Christina Vandepol said in a statement.
West Catholic High School sent parents a letter Wednesday, that reads in part: “We recognize that this moment is a difficult one for our school community. We will have grievance counselors available tomorrow, July 15 … Please keep Ivan’s family, the West Catholic Prep football team and the entire school community in your prayers.”
Ivan’s father tells CBS3 his son loved football and his family. He had three sisters and two brothers.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit Latest: How To Use The IRS's Update Portal
The coroner’s office is expected to perform an autopsy Friday to determine exactly what lead up to his death. Heat is being looked at.