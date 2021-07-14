PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic made online shopping more popular than ever — and now Pennsylvania officials are considering hitting residents with a “package tax.” A package tax, also known as an E-commerce convenience fee, is a flat fee imposed on the buyer for the shipment of their goods. Its purpose is to address the impact on transportation and the environment.
CBS3 is told the tax is one of several options being considered by the Transportation Revenue Options Committee.
In a recent Transportation Revenue Options Commission Meeting, Deputy Secretary of Multimodal Jennie Granger reported that in 2020 there were an estimated 721.5 million parcels shipped in the commonwealth. That is just under a 200 million package increase from 2019 — which officials estimate 554.8 million parcels shipped.
Watch Granger's proposal in the video below, beginning at the 1:14:00 mark.
Certain shipments, like prescriptions, could be exempt from the package tax. The policy considerations also include mode funding (highway/transit/freight/aviation), a percentage being distributed locally and confirming the ability to implement.
The commission is set to meet again Wednesday at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on the government website.