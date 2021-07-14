TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A sting in New Jersey resulted in the arrests of 31 alleged sexual predators. The arrests were part of what’s called Operation 24/7.
It was a collaborative effort by law enforcement to address the spike in threats to children from online predators during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the accused are charged with sexual assault or attempted sexual assault. Others are charged with the manufacturing or possession of child sex abuse materials.
"I want to be absolutely clear. Possessing and distributing these materials are heinous crimes. Crimes which directly drive the victimization of innocent children who are cruelly assaulted to produce them and they are crimes which revictimize those children each and every time those images and those videos of their suffering and exploitation are shared online," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Wednesday.
Of the 31 suspects, 17 are from the Delaware Valley.