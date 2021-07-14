LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Residents and leaders in Montgomery County are joining a Muslim North Penn High School student in advocating for her innocence after a fight two months ago resulted in her impending criminal charges.

The May video shows Sanaa Beaufort fighting with two classmates. According to Beaufort’s attorney, the two students pulled off her hijab in an unprovoked attack.

On Wednesday, community members gathered and decried the upcoming charges. State lawmakers and religious leaders joined in on the push for Beaufort’s battle. It’s a battle that Beaufort herself wants to see resolved soon.

“I wanna see justice, I wanna see my charges dropped,” she told CBS3. “I wanna see me going back into North Penn with a great school behind me.”

The family’s attorney, Timothy Welbeck, works for the Philadelphia section of Counsel on American Islamic Relations. He says that although no charges are filed yet, Beaufort’s reputation is already at stake.