PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to announce major arrests in an operation that targeted child predators and those sharing child sexual abuse materials. The press conference will be streamed on CBSN Philly at 1 p.m.
- What: Attorney General Gurbir Grewal will announce 31 arrests in a major, collaborative law enforcement operation targeting child predators and those sharing child sexual abuse materials
- When: Wednesday, July 14
- Time: 1 p.m.
