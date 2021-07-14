MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — There was some star-gazing going on down at the Jersey Shore Tuesday night. Basketball legend Michael Jordan was spotted in Margate and those who saw him went absolutely wild.
Jordan was seen on video smoking a cigar as he was leaving Steve and Cookie's restaurant.
He was mobbed as he made his way to an SUV that was waiting for him.
Celebrity blogger Huge E. Dillon shared the video with CBS3 from one of his followers.
Thanks to my reader for sending me this. >> Basketball legend Michael Jordan leaving Steve & Cookies By The Bay in Margate, NJ. Supposedly he's in town for the Jimmy Johnson A.C. Championship Fishing Week. Thanks 😊
🎥Steve Schoeffler pic.twitter.com/w49cTR50nq
— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) July 14, 2021
Dillon says Jordan is supposedly in town for a fishing competition.
His 80-foot boat called Catch 23 was apparently spotted at the Golden Nugget Casino.