PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a Mcdonald’s parking lot in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood. It happened around 10 p.m. at Torresdale and East Erie Avenues.
Police say they were called to the scene and found a 30-year-old man stabbed multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.