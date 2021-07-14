CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a Mcdonald’s parking lot in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood. It happened around 10 p.m. at Torresdale and East Erie Avenues.

Police say they were called to the scene and found a 30-year-old man stabbed multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.