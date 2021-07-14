PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins in less than two weeks and all eyes will be on quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 2020 second round pick threw for 1,061 yards in limited action during his rookie season and he finished the year with six touchdown passes and four interceptions. Carson Wentz is now an Indianapolis Colt, which means the starting quarterback gig is Hurts’ to lose.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently chatted with Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn about her client and why he is built for the bright lights of Philadelphia.

“Jalen is so locked in in a quarterback way. He’s focused on the goal. He doesn’t let any of the outside stuff bother him,” said Lynn. “He’s been through so many trials and tribulations and he doesn’t care about any of that. He always has his eye on the prize and I love that about him.”

“His level of focus is honestly on a different level. He’s not a guy that wants to take all the interviews and be on the red carpet. He knows his job and shows up every day to do it. He’s so calm. He’s got a swag to him and he’s so cool.”

The Eagles open the preseason on August 12 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.