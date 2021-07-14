Hazmat Team Responds To Fire At Conshohocken Chemical Plant

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) – Flames erupted at a Montgomery County chemical plant early Wednesday morning. Hazmat crews were called to the Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation on the 800 block of River Road in Conshohocken, just after 4 a.m.
So far there's no word on exactly what is burning or if there's any immediate danger to the public.
A lot of dark smoke could be seen coming from the facility.
According to the Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation’s website, they refine crude coal tar which is used to make asphalt.
The area is blocked off while crews respond to the scene.
It’s a hazmat and fire situation at Coopers Creek Chemical Plant in #Conshohocken! RT-23 remains CLOSED in both directions between Swedeland Rd (RT-320) and Bolligomingo Rd. Drivers can take the Blue Route as an alternate. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/boinpTj3Vj
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) July 14, 2021
Stay with CBS Philly on-air and online for updates on this developing story.