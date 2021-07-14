BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County flood victims now have more resources to help them overcome Monday’s intense storms. The storms dumped up to 10 inches of rain in some areas.
The storms caused extensive damage in parts of the county.
Victims who need to report property damage are asked to call the Bensalem Township Police Department. The phone number is 215-633-3758. Officials said if anyone goes to voicemail, they should leave their name and contact information and someone will get back to them within 24 hours.
If your car was towed because of the storm, you're also being asked to call the police at the same number.
Those who need shelter can go to the Cornwells Fire Company, located at 2049 Bristol Pike, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.