By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Broad Street Run is returning to Philadelphia this fall. The 10-mile run is set to take place on Sunday, October 10 at 8 a.m.

Participants in the 2020 race are guaranteed entry but must complete their registration by July 29.

Registration will open on July 15 at 12:01 a.m.

Organizers say the run is in close communication with Philadelphia health officials as public health and safety is their top priority.

If all spots are not filled by 2020 runners, a limited lottery draft will open to fill the remaining spots.

For more information, click here.