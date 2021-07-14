PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Broad Street Run is returning to Philadelphia this fall. The 10-mile run is set to take place on Sunday, October 10 at 8 a.m.
Registration will open on July 15 at 12:01 a.m.
Participants in the 2020 race are guaranteed entry and must complete their registration by July 29, 2021. Registration will open on July 15, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. 2/3
Organizers say the run is in close communication with Philadelphia health officials as public health and safety is their top priority.
For more information, click here.