PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police said it happened on the 1600 block of Conestoga Street around 10:30 a.m.
Police said the victim was shot throughout her body. She was rushed to an area hospital, where authorities said she later died from her wounds.READ MORE: WATCH: Basketball Legend Michael Jordan Spotted Leaving Steve And Cookie's Restaurant In Margate
No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Update: What You Need To Know
Investigators said a weapon was recovered at the scene.MORE NEWS: Edward Mathews, Man In Mt. Laurel Racist Rant, Ordered To Remain Behind Bars; Judge Cites Recent Actions, Criminal Past
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.