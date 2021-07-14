CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police said it happened on the 1600 block of Conestoga Street around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was shot throughout her body. She was rushed to an area hospital, where authorities said she later died from her wounds.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Investigators said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.