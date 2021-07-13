PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — J.T. Realmuto is known in Philadelphia as the “BCIB” — best catcher in baseball. On Tuesday night, in Denver, Colorado, Realmuto did something no Phillie has done since 1981.
Realmuto, in the bottom of the fifth inning, got the National League on the scoreboard with a solo home run to right-center field in his second at-bat of the game.
The catcher became the first Phillie to slug a homer in the All-Star game since Mike Schmidt in 1981.
The 30-year-old Realmuto started at catcher and went 1 for 2 with a homer and a strikeout. He caught five innings and was replaced by Milwaukee catcher Omar Narvaez.
Realmuto joins Zack Wheeler as the Phillies two All-Stars. As of the sixth inning, Wheeler has yet to make an appearance.