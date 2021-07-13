PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly opened up trade conversations surrounding Ben Simmons. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday morning that sources say the Sixers have engaged with teams interested in the three-time All-Star — but the price remains high.

Despite a woesome playoff run for Simmons, the Sixers want an “All-Star caliber player” in exchange for the soon-to-be 25-year-old.

“(The 76ers) want an All-Star-caliber player in return,” The Athletic cited to one source.

The Sixers postseason came to a devastating end after a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs. A lack of aggression from Simmons on offense played a major role in the team’s early exit.

In Game 7, Joel Embiid threw his hands up in disbelief after watching Ben Simmons pass up an uncontested layup or dunk in the fourth quarter. Simmons spun around Danilo Gallinari and instead of driving to the basket, he passed the ball and on a chance to tie the game at 88 with 3:29 left.

He left the postseason hero opportunity in the hands of Matisse Thybulle who was fouled on the play, going 1-for-2 at the line. And at that moment, it was clear Simmons had lost his confidence.

“I’ll be honest. I thought the turning point was when we, I don’t know how to say it, but I thought the turning point was just we had an open shot and we made one free throw,” Embiid said. “We missed the other and then they came down and scored. We didn’t get a good possession on the other end and Trae (Young) came back and made a 3.”

Head coach Doc Rivers isn’t ready to hang in the towel.

“I still believe in him, but we have work to do,” Rivers said. “We’re going to have to get in the gym, put a lot of work in and go forward.”

And while Philadelphia fans were quick to put the blame on Simmons, teammate Danny Green said it was unfair.

“It’s not just Ben. We all together win or lose,” Green said. “He’s a mentally tough kid, usually. We don’t know what was going on. It happens with players. Ben has gone through quite a bit this year and it’s not his fault that we lost. Everybody is going to say if Ben had made this, if I had made some shots in Game 1 or so-and so made some shots … we can’t harp on one player.”

Simmons skipped out on playing for the Australian national team at the Tokyo Olympics this summer in an effort to spend time working on his individual game.

Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons won’t participate in the Olympics with the Australian team, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2021

The two-time All-Defensive first-team member and previous Rookie of the Year award winner is under contract through 2025.

Charania reports interest in Simmons across the league remains high.