PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. He’s expected to push for sweeping voting rights legislation which is stalled in Congress.
Security is already tight surrounding the National Constitution Center, where President Joe Biden will be speaking Tuesday afternoon.
Philadelphia police along with other security agencies are preparing for the president’s arrival.
He is expected to begin his address around 2:50 p.m. and he will be discussing the importance of preserving the right to vote.
His press secretary says he will specifically be pushing for Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and he will also discuss the need to work with civil rights organizations to build a broad turnout and voter education system.
You can expect street closures to begin around 2 p.m. or sooner here in the area from 5th to 7th Streets and from Market to Race Streets during this event.
The President’s address will be streamed on CBSN Philly.