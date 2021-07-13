PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Joe Biden talked about voting rights in Philadelphia Tuesday, saying the country must act to protect democracy. His comments come as Republican-led legislatures around the nation impose new restrictions on voting.

Biden called on state and federal lawmakers to protect the right to vote, saying the core of this country’s democracy depends on it.

“This year alone, 17 states have enacted — not just composed, but enacted — 28 new laws to make it harder for Americans to vote,” Biden said.

WATCH: President Joe Biden Gives Remarks On Voting Rights At National Constitution Center

In his nearly 30-minute speech at the National Constitution Center, Biden reflected on the 2020 presidential election and the lack of any evidence of voter fraud, calling it “the big lie.”

The president also urged Congress to put aside partisan politics and pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, protecting the right to vote and ending voter suppression.

“This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s literally about who were are as Americans, it’s that basic. It’s about the kind of country we are today, the kind of country we want for our children and grandchildren tomorrow. And quite frankly, the whole world is watching,” Biden said.

The speech was punctuated by rousing applause as the president vowed to protect democracy by protecting the vote.

“We the people will never give up. We will not give in. We will overcome. We will do it together, guaranteeing the right to vote, ensuring every vote is counted,” Biden said.

In a statement, the Republican National Committee said: “The Keystone State is not interested in the hypocritical pandering Joe Biden is selling as Democrats actively work to dismantle election integrity nationwide. While Biden gaslights, the Republican National Committee is leading the way on securing our elections and ensuring that every Pennsylvanian’s vote is fairly counted.”