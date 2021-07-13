Philly's Vax Sweepstakes End This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is the last chance you can win money for getting the COVID-19 vaccine as the city’s “Philly Vax sweepstakes” are coming to an end this week. Anyone who receives their vaccine will be eligible for the city’s final drawing next Monday, July, 19.Flooding In Bucks County That Displaced Residents Has Receded
The 12 prizes range from $1,000 to $50,000.
Half of the winners will come from the 19142 zip code in Southwest Philadelphia, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the city.
The other half of the winners will be selected from across the city. For more information, click here.