PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Michelle Obama is helping feed thousands of families here in Philadelphia. The former first lady announced Tuesday that her Pass The Love campaign is coming to Philadelphia next month.
I'm excited to announce that Philadelphia will be our next partner city for our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews! We'll be distributing healthy meal kits to families soon, and with your support, we can reach even more families in need. Donate at https://t.co/s0WCBvE8HK. pic.twitter.com/vVEugZL1Io
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 13, 2021
She’s teaming up with Philabundance to hand out 240,000 meal kits to 5,000 families across the city.
"It is especially urgent now," Philabundance's CEO Loree D. Jones said in a statement, "because of the impact the pandemic has had on both the availability and quality of food for so many in the Philadelphia region — especially children."
The kits will include recipes and ingredients inspired by Obama’s kids’ show on Netflix.