By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Michelle Obama is helping feed thousands of families here in Philadelphia. The former first lady announced Tuesday that her Pass The Love campaign is coming to Philadelphia next month.

She’s teaming up with Philabundance to hand out 240,000 meal kits to 5,000 families across the city.

“It is especially urgent now,” Philabundance’s CEO Loree D. Jones said in a statement, “because of the impact the pandemic has had on both the availability and quality of food for so many in the Philadelphia region — especially children.”

The kits will include recipes and ingredients inspired by Obama’s kids’ show on Netflix.