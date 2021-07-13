LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia suburb has been ranked one of the top 75 places to live in the United States, according to a new report. The U.S. News and World Report released the 2021-22 Best Places To Live on Tuesday morning.

Lancaster fell a few spots from last year’s ranking, but still remains in the top 75 cities, coming in at No. 74. Last year, the city came in at No. 67.

U.S. News examined 150 metro areas across the country to find the best places to live. They used factors like quality of life, job market, the value of living there, and people’s desire to live there in order to create the ranking.

Lancaster received an overall score of 6.6 out of 10 — with a 6.4 for desirability, 6.7 value, 6.3 job market, 7.2 quality of life, and a 6.0 for net migration.

Lancaster was also ranked the fifth-best place to retire in the country — the top four locations are all in Florida.

Pennsylvania’s capital, Harrisburg, was also listed in the top 75. It was ranked No. 61.

Philadelphia fell 12 spots short of the top 100, ranking No. 112.

Boulder, Colorado, Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina, and Huntsville, Alabama were the top 3 cities to live in.

For a full report, click here.