MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An Owen J. Roberts High School athletic trainer is facing multiple charges after authorities say she supplied teens with alcohol hours before a deadly 2020 crash.
Kelsey Martin, 35, of Pottstown, faces six counts of furnishing liquor to a minor.
The incident happened Aug. 10, 2020, in North Coventry Township, when a car with four teens crashed in the early morning hours. Louis Carbajal, 18, died in the accident, and authorities charged 18-year-old Connor Quinn with homicide by vehicle-DUI.
According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, Carbajal, Quinn and the two others in the car were at Martin's home drinking before the crash. She gave them the beverages and drank with them.
“Further investigation also found that Martin had provided alcohol to some of the young men on a previous occasion,” according to the district attorney’s office.
In a criminal complaint, one of the men told officers he knew Martin from her job at the high school; "several" of the teens involved had been athletes before they graduated.
Martin’s preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Aug. 12.