PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia Tuesday to address the protection of voting rights, with at least one rally planned in support of the cause. Sources tell CBS3 Biden will speak at the National Constitution Center.
Biden is expected to speak at 2 p.m.
The president’s visit will force several street closures around the Constitution Center. Streets will be closed in the area from 5th Street to 7th Street, and from Market to Race Streets.
Common Cause Philadelphia will host a 400-person rally Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
President Biden’s visit was announced last week amid a slew of voting rights events he and Vice President Kamala Harris attended across the country. On Thursday, Harris announced a $25 million investment into the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote Campaign.”
Common Cause Philadelphia will gather across from the National Constitution Center.
A source confirmed to Eyewitness News last week local Democratic elected officials will join the president during his event.