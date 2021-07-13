BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — One day after parts of the area got more than 10 inches of rain, flooding has caused major damage to cars and homes, especially in Bucks County.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary relief center at the Cornwells Fire Station to help families left without a home or a place to go.

And unfortunately, so many of them still have so many unanswered questions.

“The calls have been coming in all day today,” Southeastern Pennsylvania Red Cross Regional CEO Guy Triano said.

At the Red Cross relief center set up inside the Maltese Center in Bensalem, families left without a home after Monday’s historic rain and flooding came to try to figure out what’s next.

“They’re just trying to figure out a safe place right now and when they can get back and if they can get back,” Triano said.

“I talked to the landlord. They don’t know what’s going on right now, everything is up in the air. You keep hearing that they are condemning it, that they are going to fix it,” Bensalem resident Victor Colon said.

Colon’s family was one of more than 100 residents who had to evacuate the Lafayette Gardens Condominiums after the Poquessing Creek flooded.

“I had to put my kids out of the window so they could put them on boats. I had to put life jackets, my daughter was crying hysterically,” Colon said.

He’s now staying in a hotel room with his two small children.

“Your kids, they want to go back, how do you tell them we can’t go back? How do you tell them we have to start over?” Colon said.

“My house is completely done, it’s saturated, it smells,” Croydon resident Tatiana Rogozinski said.

In Croydon, new renter Rogozinski is also in limbo after flooding destroyed her home on Janet Street. Her landlord doesn’t have flood insurance.

“I’ve called everywhere to try to get some kind of funding, there’s nothing right now,” she said.

More than 24 hours later, that street is still underwater.

“We tried to throw towels down and block the doors and all that, and as fast as you put them down, as fast as it came in,” one resident said. said.

Neighbors say insurance adjusters can’t get inside to assess the damage.

“I’m just waiting on calls from insurance companies to see what the next move is for us, what we’re supposed to do,” a resident said.

“I just hope it gets better. I hope we get some better news,” Colon said.

Several Bucks County lawmakers have petitioned the governor to file an emergency declaration, which would help with additional funding for so many of the families in need.

A representative says Gov. Tom Wolf is considering the request.

