PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 27-year-old is dead after a shooting in Poplar Tuesday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of 10th and Brown Streets.
Officers discovered the scene after the victim was driven to a local hospital in a personal car. He was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.
Authorities continue to search the scene and investigate.
