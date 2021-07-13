BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News received a video from Bucks County showing several homes that have been condemned in the wake of Monday’s flash floods. The homes sit along the 400 block of Pond Street in Bristol.
Bucks County officials say there were more than 1,100 emergency and non-emergency calls for help on Monday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. That is almost double the normal rate for the county.
Flooding in the county also displaced residents at the Lafayette Gardens condominiums off Bristol Pike.
The water that caused flooding has since receded, but the Red Cross say they are assisting about two dozen people with temporary shelter at Snyder Middle School in Bensalem.