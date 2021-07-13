PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Tuesday were facing another round of rain one day after they were swamped by a series of storms that the National Weather Service said caused a rare flash flood emergency. According to forecasters, Monday’s storms dumped 6 to 10 inches of rain in just 3 to 4 hours, swelling the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Burlington County, New Jersey.

“Widespread and life-threatening flash flooding is occurring. This is an extremely dangerous situation,” the weather service said. “Do not venture out unless it is an emergency or to move to higher ground.”

The weather service estimated it to be a 100-year flood, meaning each year there is about a 1% chance of seeing this much rain.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Victor Colon, who was displaced by the flooding. “Dude, I literally woke up getting ready to work and I just seen water filling up. My car is underwater. It’s bad.”

Rescue crews used rafts and life jackets to bring dozens of people to safety in Andalusia in Bensalem Township. First responders had to use boats and military-style trucks to get people out of their homes, which included the elderly and children.

The rush of water trapped people in their cars and homes.

Residents of the Lafayette Gardens Condominiums in Bensalem were told to put on life jackets as rescue crews ferried them to safety in rafts.

“We live right behind the creek so everything built up and literally, the water just piled up everywhere,” resident Victor Colon said.

Crews in Croydon also used boats to rescue residents along Spencer Drive and Stephen Avenue.

Residents evacuated from a condo building near the Poquessing Creek say the water rose in just a matter of minutes.

One of those areas hard hit was on the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bensalem along Frankford Avenue, where the roadway dips and turns into Bristol Road.

At the top of the hill is a condo building. One resident Eyewitness News talked to said there’s still 5 feet of water in the basement, leading to some tense moments as both residents and their furry friends had to be evacuated.

A disaster emergency was declared in Bristol Township.

The Red Cross set up shelters for displaced residents.

There were no reports of injuries.

